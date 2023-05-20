Community Night
Buy Now

Children keep cool in the splash pad area while playing at Energy Capital Sports Complex during its Community Night event Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

 News Record File Photo

When the International Pathfinders Camporee comes to town in August 2024, there will be some inconvenience for Gillette residents, with about 60,000 new people in a town of 33,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.