Campbell County added three more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday when the Wyoming Department of Health recorded 44 more deaths to the statewide tally.
There have now been 124 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County. So far, 1,472 Wyomingites have died of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The most recent deaths include two men and one woman, all of whom died last month. Both men were hospitalized with known health conditions that increased the risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. The woman also had pre-existing conditions, but the Wyoming Department of Health did not specify that she was hospitalized in its update.
Campbell County has experienced the fourth-most COVID-19 related deaths among Wyoming counties. Only Natrona, Fremont and Laramie counties have had more.
There were 117 active cases and seven COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Campbell County on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 13,680 (as of Dec. 6)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 11,913 (Dec. 6)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,109 (Dec. 6)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 21
- Number of probables: 943
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 196
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 8,409
- Number of active cases: 117
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 9,105
- Recoveries in past seven days: 114
- New deaths: 3
- Overall deaths: 124
- Hospitalizations today: 7
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 114
- Number of probables: 23,384
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 1,612
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 88,984
- Number of active cases: 1,346
- New deaths: 44
- Overall deaths: 1,472
- Hospitalizations today: 115
(1) comment
If the total # of cases of Covid in Campbell county since the pandemic began is 8,409 how can you have 9,105 recoveries??? This does not help Americans belief of misinformation from the press.
