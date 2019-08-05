The annual youth livestock sale at the Campbell County Fair Sunday afternoon raised almost $600,000 for local children.
Fair Board member Sarah Edwards said 255 animals were sold for a total amount of $583,242.
Updated: August 5, 2019 @ 2:59 pm
