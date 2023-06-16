For the second year in a row, Campbell County’s assessed valuation increased by more than $1 billion.
Wednesday, Campbell County Assessor Troy Clements said the county’s assessed valuation — its taxable value — for 2023 is $5,706,025,264. It’s a number that hasn’t been seen for some time.
“It’s been a while for dang sure,” Clements said.
This is the highest assessed valuation since 2015, which set a record with $6.2 billion.
It’s nearly $1.2 billion more than 2022’s assessed valuation of $4.54 billion, which is a 26% increase, and $2.3 billion higher than 2021.
It’s the second straight year that Campbell County set a record for the largest year-to-year increase in assessed valuation. In 2022, the figure jumped $1.1 billion thanks to increased coal, oil and gas production as well as 2021 having the lowest valuation in almost 20 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For comparison, in 2020, only seven counties had an assessed valuation more than $1.2 billion.
Clements said the jump from 2022 to 2023 is not due to an increase in production, but rather from the prices of coal, oil and gas all seeing big increases. Together, these three make up 81% of Campbell County’s assessed valuation.
Coal production went up slightly, while oil and gas both saw minor decreases in production. But compared from 2022, coal prices went up 21%, gas increased by 28% and oil prices went up 44%.
Coal makes up 42% of the assessed valuation with $2.4 billion, the highest since 2019. Oil is responsible for 29%, with a taxable value of $1.7 billion, which is the highest Campbell County has ever seen, Clements said.
And gas’s valuation of $538 million is the highest since 2012 and makes up about 9% of 2023’s total value.
Local property, which includes residential, commercial and industrial property, have an assessed value of $849.8 million, a 15% increase over 2022. Clements said this is due to the prices of houses and other properties increasing, a trend that’s been going on the last couple of years.
In total, 2023’s assessed valuation is a 68% increase from 2021.
“We definitely hit a low three years ago, so it was nice to see the increase these last two years, gain back some of that valuation that we’d lost,” Clements said.
The increase in valuation will allow the county to lower its mill levy. Commissioners have talked about lowering it from 11.253 mills to 11.1 mills.
With an assessed valuation of $5.706 billion, that means one mill in Campbell County will bring in $5,706,000.
