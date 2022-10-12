Harry Potter fans can learn to crochet a scarf that represents their Hogwarts house at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the public library.
Those attending are asked to bring a skein of yarn for each of their house colors and a crochet hook. The library will provide crochet hooks for up to 10 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.