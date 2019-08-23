Morning walk
Mike Roll and his dog Charlie walk amongst the trees at Cam-plex park on Friday morning.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

With overcast skies above, light peeking between the leaves of trees and three bags of dog treats in his hand, Mike Roll and his canine pal Charlie walked around Cam-plex Park on Friday morning. 

The treats he carried were an assortment of Dogswell jerky, sweet potato bites and others. 

