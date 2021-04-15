Campbell County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 again Thursday as its active case count fell by 10.
There have been 4,285 confirmed cases, 503 probables and 4,705 recoveries in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The state department of health counted 21 active cases in Campbell County as of Thursday, 10 fewer than the day before.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 9,200
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,802 (73.93% as of April 12)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,380
- Second vaccine doses administered: 4,827(65.41% as of April 12)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 2,300
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 753
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 503
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 14
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,285
- Number of active cases: 21
- Recoveries: 4,705
- Recoveries in past seven days: 23
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 61
- Number of probables: 8,809
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 326
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,394
- Number of active cases: 468
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 703
- Hospitalizations today: 24
