Two local mothers have organized an adopt-a-senior program to help the region’s high school seniors deal with the uncommon circumstances.
The seniors are now going to school online after a Gov. Mark Gordon decision that keeps school buildings closed through April 30. Sports have been canceled and proms and graduation ceremonies are in jeopardy until it is known whether that April 30 date will be extended.
Brandi Brockmoller and Beth Raab, who each have senior children attending Thunder Basin High School, organized a Facebook group Sunday titled “Adopt a 2020 Gillette, Wright, Rozet, and Moorcroft High School Senior.”
By Tuesday evening the group had almost 1,400 members.
“We both have a senior, and so our hearts are kind of broken for them that their senior year has kind of been squashed,” Brockmoller said. “We’re hoping to spread the word and get more people to post their kiddos and let somebody adopt them and show them some joy.”
The program works by having parents or the seniors themselves post photos and add a paragraph about the seniors’ stories. Members of the group can comment on the posts saying that they want to “adopt” the senior. If they are the first comment, Brockmoller or Raab can confirm, and that senior will be off the market for adoption.
“Those adopting will reach out to the person who posted to get an address to send the senior items or drop them off if they are local,” Brockmoller wrote in the Facebook group. Suggested items include letters of encouragement, gift cards, mementos, cards or gift baskets. "consider buying local,” they said.
Those who want to adopt don’t need to be parents of seniors.
Dozens of seniors have been “adopted” already. The senior posts often get an adoption comment within minutes of hitting the page.
Seniors or their parents can message Brockmoller directly to get set up with a host family or person if they don’t want to make a Facebook post, she said.
The first posts were from Raab and Brockmoller, who posted their senior kids as a sort of example post.
“It was kind of slow at first because, of course, we were just inviting our friends and other senior moms. But yesterday evening it was pretty crazy,” Raab said Monday about the group’s growth.
Raab and Brockmoller got the idea for the adopt-a-senior Facebook page when they were invited to join an adopt-a-senior group in Colorado. They saw what was going on there and decided to bring it to Campbell County.
“We didn’t realize that they were just really wanting local people, and once we saw the rules we were like, ‘Oh, we better bow out of this,’ But (we) thought the program and idea was pretty neat so we thought we would do it here,” Brockmoller said.
The group is looking for more seniors to be adopted, Raab and Brockmoller said.
Local seniors, parents or those who want to adopt a local senior can get involved in the program by going to the “Adopt a 2020 Gillette, Wright, Rozet, and Moorcroft High School Senior” Facebook group and request to join.
