Fourth-graders sort through coffee sleeves they scrawled positive messages on Wednesday at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette. The sleeves will go out to customers at both The Local and City Brew Coffee shops this weekend.
Students look over coffee sleeves they decorated with positive messages Wednesday at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette. The sleeves will go out to customers at both The Local and City Brew Coffee shops this weekend.
Raylee Duvall writes a "kindness note" on a coffee sleeve Wednesday at Lakeview Elementary School in Gillette. The sleeves will go out to customers at both The Local and City Brew Coffee shops this weekend.
Anyone picking up their regular coffee or tea at The Local or City Brew early next week is in for an extra treat.
Starting Sunday, the two businesses will dole out coffee sleeves complete with kind notes from students at Lakeview Elementary School. Each student created their own “kindness note” for two coffee sleeves, so about 800 drinks will be adorned with colors, notes and even some American flags. The project came about as a way for everyone to participate in National Kindness Week that runs from Feb. 12-18.
