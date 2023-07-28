The Campbell County Public Library board voted 4-1 to fire director Terri Lesley during a special meeting Friday afternoon, effective immediately.
No reason for Lesley's firing was given by the board.
Hundreds of people showed up to the meeting, most of them in support of Lesley, but there also were a few dozen residents who showed support for the board.
The board and Lesley went into an executive session at the start of the meeting. When they came out of the executive session, Lesley was given a chance to speak.
Since July 2021, Lesley and the library staff have been criticized by some residents for allowing sexual education and LGBTQ books in the children’s and teen sections.
The last two years “have been pure hell,” she said, adding that she didn’t resign because she wanted to support her employees.
She met with new board chairman Charles Butler and board member Sage Bear Thursday morning. She said she was led to believe the meeting was about the library’s weeding policy, but instead “they asked me to resign.”
Lesley refused to resign.
Friday, Lesley criticized the library board for refusing to follow its own policy. She’s repeatedly told the board that she worried about potential lawsuits if she moves or removes books.
“I just needed the board to have my back,” she said.
At the regular board meeting Monday, Lesley was told by Bear and Chelsie Collier that if Lesley or her employees came across books that were “egregious” in their sexual content, they can weed them out.
Weeding happens periodically to make room on the shelves for new books, and once a book is weeded, it’s removed completely from the library.
Lesley said she was uncomfortable about going this direction, and said the library board is refusing to take responsibility for its own actions.
“And now you are going to fire me because I did not want to be your scapegoat to your weeding scheme,” she said.
She said she appreciates the support from the community and her employees these last two years.
"In the end, I feel like I’ve let them down in some regards, that there must have been something more that I could’ve done, but that’s out of my hands now, it’s in the board’s hands," she said. "And I don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows."
Thirty-one people signed up for public comment, but Nick Jessen, who was the 12th person to speak, used profanity and Butler shut down public comment for the remainder on the list.
"You’re personally an affront to myself and most of the people I know," Jessen said. "This is a sh-t show and I’m embarrassed for this board."
The board then entered a second executive session for about 45 minutes, this time without Lesley. They returned to open session and voted 4-1 to fire Lesley.
After the meeting ended, Butler was asked if he would provide comment, and he refused, saying “absolutely not” before slamming his truck door.
After the vote, Lesley walked out of the room as most of the audience gave her a standing ovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.