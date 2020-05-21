A full coal train heads out from the Antelope mine in southern Campbell County. Navajo Transitional Energy Co. bought the mine from Cloud Peak Energy last year. Part of the deal was that NTEC would make up about $44 million in unpaid or pending production taxes.
More than 100 Antelope coal mine workers lost their jobs Thursday morning when Navajo Transitional Energy Co. furloughed 93 hourly employees and laid off eight salaried staff.
The furloughs and layoffs are necessary because the demand for Powder River Basin coal continues to wane as energy consumption in the United States has fallen by nearly 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, said NTEC, which owns the Antelope mine near Wright.
