Campbell County Deputy Clerk Kendra Anderson is running for the position of county clerk in the 2022 election.
Anderson, who’s running as a Republican, has been the chief deputy county clerk since 2019 and has worked for the county for more than 10 years. Before she became chief deputy clerk, she was the county’s elections coordinator.
