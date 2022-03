Council wonders about trying to get more representation, keeping options open People run through streams of cold water supplied Saturday by a pair of Campbell County firefighters during the annual Jackalope Jump at the Campbell County Recreation Center. Participants in the 12th annual Jackalope Jump didn’t get their pool back this year but they were spared frigid temperatures when the fire hoses opened. The fundraiser helps raise money for local athletes to compete in Special Olympics events throughout the year. At left, Phil Grabrick, coordinator for the Gillette Masters Special Olympics, handed out incentive prizes before the soaking, including gift certificates from several local businesses. Grabrick said his group of jumpers raised $6,200 for their treasury through the event. Wet, but dry behind the ears News Record Photos/Ed Glazar By JONATHAN GALLARDO NEWS RECORD WRITER jgallardo@gillettenewsrecord.net A power struggle is brewing in the negotiations for the joint powers agreement for the Campbell County Fire Department. At a retreat Friday afternoon, the Gillette City Council had its first real opportunity as a group to discuss the proposed changes to the joint powers agreement, which includes requiring elected officials to sit on the fire board. Under the proposed agreement, the city plans to increase its portion of funding for the fire department. But council members have questions on the proposed makeup of the board, and whether the city is getting a fair share. In February, the county and city began working on changing the joint powers agreement for the fire department. The department’s operating budget would be split evenly between the city and county, with each paying 49%, and Wright would pay 2%. The makeup of the board also would change, requiring that the seats be filled by elected officials, rather than residents appointed by elected officials. This fiscal year, the county pays 58% of the fire department’s $6 million operating budget, while the city is paying for 40%. Wright pays for the remaining 2%. In the past, the city and county have been at odds over funding, based on the location of the calls that the fire department would respond to. The c