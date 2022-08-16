Elections
Early voters fill out ballots in the elections office at the Campbell County Courthouse in July.

Election Day is here, and the polls are open till 7 p.m. But thousands of people opted to cast their votes ahead of time.

As of Monday night, nearly 5,000 people had already voted in Campbell County’s primary election.

