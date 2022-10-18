Anyone interested in being a vendor at the Campbell County Senior Center’s annual Hobby Harvest from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 is invited to fill out an application for a booth.
The craft event showcases those with handmade or homemade goods for sale. Anyone interested can stop by the senior center and visit with Lisa to pick up an application.
