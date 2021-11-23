A 56-year-old Gillette man was flown to Casper for medical treatment Monday night after he was extricated from a single-car rollover south on Highway 59.
Deputies arrived to the scene of the rollover and found the vehicle with heavy damage away from the road. EMS and firefighters were able to extricate the man from the vehicle and he was initially alert and talking, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
