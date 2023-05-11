A 31-year-old man was arrested on six felony charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, after he fled from law enforcement and carjacked a truck Wednesday afternoon.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the man, Coy Yellow, because he was a suspect in a domestic incident on Jack Smith Road in Rozet. Deputies were headed east on Highway 51 when they saw Yellow headed west in a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis about 8 miles out of Gillette, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. They had their lights and sirens on at the time.
The deputies turned around and followed Yellow, who was driving faster than the 70 mph speed limit. They tried to stop him, but he continued driving, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, Reynolds said.
Spike strips were deployed three times, but Yellow was able to swerve and avoid them.
Yellow turned south onto Garner Lake Road and continue to elude deputies and a police officer that joined the pursuit.
Near the intersection of Highway 59 and Garner Lake Road, Yellow drove into oncoming traffic to avoid the spike strips. He then got onto Highway 59, then drove into the Antelope Valley subdivision, Reynolds said.
He was headed down a dead-end road, but continued driving through a backyard and headed back to Highway 59. A deputy in a Dodge truck was driving south on Highway 59, and Yellow struck the patrol truck while going about 25 mph. Reynolds said Yellow appeared to intentionally strike the patrol vehicle. Damage to the truck is more than $1,000.
Yellow then parked the Mercury in the parking lot of the south Shell gas station, then got out with a loaded 9mm handgun. He ran toward a white Ford F-350, which was occupied by a 53-year-old man, and held the man at gunpoint until he gave up the truck.
Yellow got into the truck and deputies and police officers approached it.
A deputy’s SUV was placed in front of the truck to keep it from driving away, and the deputy drove into the front of the truck, causing more than $1,000 in damage. Yellow refused to come out of the truck.
Deputies tried to break the driver’s side window, and a deputy and a police officer entered the truck through the passenger side and grabbed the gun, which was on the passenger seat, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
A struggle ensued inside the cab, and Yellow was eventually placed into custody. He claimed to have used fentanyl, and he was taken to the emergency room to be treated. While at the hospital, a fentanyl pill was found in his sock, Reynolds said.
After Yellow was treated, he was taken to jail and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, felony destruction of property, felony interference, felony eluding and felony possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.