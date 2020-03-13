Gov. Mark Gordon said declaring a state of emergency in Wyoming in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “does not represent an escalation of concern” about the virus.
The Friday afternoon move was done in conjunction with President Donald Trump making a federal emergency declaration earlier in the day, which frees up federal money to fight the spread of the virus. For Wyoming to be eligible to receive emergency money to fight the spread of COVID-19, it had to follow suit, he said. “We are committed to supporting our communities as well as slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Wyoming,” he said during a Friday afternoon press conference.
Part of that commitment is the emergency declaration, which paves the way for small businesses to apply for federal relief.
While the state’s novel coronavirus situation hasn’t changed much over the last 24 hours, the governor doubled down on asking residents and communities to limit physical contact to help quell any potential virus spread.
“Distancing is a critical part,” he said about slowing COVID-19. “I am recommending all large-group gatherings be rescheduled … as a preventative measure.”
Even if people feel fine and want to get out and about, Gordon said residents need to be mindful of their neighbors who could be impacted.
“As we all know, the elderly and individuals with compromised health conditions are at the greatest risk,” he said, adding that making sure those people aren’t put in unnecessary danger “is critical.”
That consideration for others also extends beyond state borders, he said.
“I realize spring breaks are upon us,” Gordon said. “If you are to travel to an area that has been impacted by COVID-19, please be respectful to the community you will be returning to.”
Since getting COVID-19 test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week, the state lab has so far tested 22 people, with 21 negative results, said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer. A Sheridan County woman who is recovering continues to be the only confirmed case in the state.
The emergency declaration also allows directors of key state department directors like the Office of Homeland Security “to take all appropriate and necessary actions” to respond to the situation in the state, he said.
Wyoming will most likely have more positive COVID-19 tests before the spread of the virus quiets down, Harrist said, but Wyoming now remains low risk.
“I do not think there is extensive transmission that is not being recognized,” she said. “As we do more testing, we will have a better idea what the situation here in Wyoming is.”
Even so, she said that, “I do expect we will identify more cases of COVID-19 in the upcoming days and weeks.”
Don’t panic
The governor also urged residents to rein in their emotions and not hoard cleaning supplies, toilet paper, food or other items.
While people should be prepared, the danger from COVID-19 is not at a high level to keep those necessities from local stores for extended periods of time. Gordon said the state recommends people have enough on hand to go two weeks without having to shop.
“What I would say is I think people need to exercise judgment,” he said. “Panic is not judgment.”
He said his office heard a report that a senior center in Gillette was unable to get some supplies because of local hoarding.
Visit the News Record online for updates and breaking news, and see Sunday’s edition for more local COVID-19 coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.