Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King read a prepared statement to residents about why the city felt it was important to proceed with the American with Disabilities Act-compliant park and splash pad, and adding a fourth field to the Energy Capital Sports Complex:

"Tonight, the Gillette City Council agreed to move forward with the All-Inclusive Park at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. This was a very difficult decision for us to make. We have been working on these plans for some time now and we agree that moving forward with these plans is the best long-term course of action for our community. We received favorable bids, so there will be cost savings from the engineers’ estimates. And it will put people to work which is what we need right now.

"We know that people are hurting now. Even before the COVID-19 virus reared its ugly head, our extractive industries were suffering the effects of changes in the global economy. Some say that it’s time for us to slow down or stop improving our community. We hear that every time there is an economic slowdown in our local economy. If we stopped progressing because things slow down or they might slow down, we wouldn’t get anything done and that just isn’t the Gillette way. We have always moved forward and got the job done. There was a time when the Energy Capital of the Nation didn’t have electricity. What did we do? We started our own electrical utility. Over 100 years later, we have one of the most reliable power systems in the nation. There was a time when we didn’t have adequate roads and sewer systems. What did we do? We asked our citizens to enact a Penny Power tax to fund those projects and make them happen. There was a time when Gillette didn’t have a sustainable water source. What did we do? We found a way to bring in water from over 40 miles away to make sure that we had water. And now, we’ve done it twice.

"Now here we are today. We see the world moving away from the energy sources that the Powder River Basin has provided for many, many years. We are at the mercy of the wild fluctuations in global energy markets. So what are we doing about it? We are investing in our future. We are working with Federal, State, and local agencies, both public and private to fund and support research to find other uses for the abundant resources we have in our region. We are witness to the seeds of that effort at Dry Fork Station with the Integrated Test Center. The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources continues to work with the U.S. Department of Energy on new and innovative ways to use our resources. As those ideas come to fruition, we will be ready to be the leaders in the research and manufacture of advanced carbon products, future industries that will complement the current industry partners that we have today.

"But what will we need to attract those people with the ideas to come here? Along with our infrastructure and location near vast natural resources, it will be the amenities we can offer them and their families. The all-inclusive park will make a wonderful addition to our city. It will truly be accessible for all residents, regardless of their physical or cognitive abilities. The multi-purpose fields under construction are already in-demand as Gillette and Campbell County will be hosting High School State Soccer. The softball fields will also host the High School State Tournament in the near future now that softball has been recognized by the Wyoming High School Activities Association as a sanctioned sport.

"These projects will not only benefit our residents today but they will prove to everyone else that we continue to move lead the way – that this is a family-friendly, business-friendly and research-friendly, progressive community. It always has been and it always will be.