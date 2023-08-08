Library Board
Library board member Charles Butler listens as he and other board members discuss the library’s collection development policy during a public meeting Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette.

Two members of the Campbell County Public Library board are members and advisers for a recently-formed library association that is meant to be a conservative alternative to the American Library Association.

Dakota Rose

I may be wrong, but I don’t think that the words equality, diversity and inclusion will be in the World Library Association mission statement. Heaven forbid we have libraries for the public.

FactChecker

Who needs equality, diversity and inclusion when you can have something ‘way less political’. Less political in a “Luke, I am your Father” theocracy way. It works in Iran and Afghanistan so why not here with our own local Christo-mullahs? Prayers at 10, 2 and 4, be there or be headless.

Current Resident
Current Resident

It's 'equity' now, not equality. Try to keep up.

KwekFamily

Who wants to volunteer to explain politics to Chuck? The “pureblood” member definitely smacks of them building diverse programs. 🤦‍♀️

Ka12

Oh goody, our library will now definitely be in the clutches of Mass Resistance, since Dan Kleinman has been in bed with them for years.

BoyMom&Amma

So a White Fundamentalist MAGA Heterosexual Male collection - got it! Seems like that will cover all members of the PUBLIC that a Library is for. Good Grief!

dholte

Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.

Martin Luther King Jr.

HEM

Simply astonishing how some of the responses seem to always point to the tools so expertly employed by the left -- racial and identity politics, none of which apply to board members who simply propose an alternative to the left leaning ALA. May I remind the respondents that the current president of the ALA is a self-avowed Marxist (who conveniently deleted the tweet). Equally important is that equity is a racist concept where rewards and punishment are based on the color of your skin. I applaud the board members who have sought refuge in the WLA.

FactChecker

The sound of one hand clapping....

Current Resident
Current Resident

Who knew there was so much to having a publicly-funded building with books in it? I just hope the current Booklords and the comment section that wants to loudly proclaim themselves the only portion of the community on the right side of history--who not only find such a position critical, but demand some sort of pedigree and framework to hold this coveted role--can find common ground so that the correct books can remain housed. Heaven help us all if the wrong human gets promoted to Booklord and the whole library ends up filled with torn backissues of MAD magazine and 142,000 copies of the APA's DSM II.

