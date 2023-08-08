Two members of the Campbell County Public Library board are members and advisers for a recently-formed library association that is meant to be a conservative alternative to the American Library Association.
Library board chair Charles Butler and former board chair Sage Bear are listed as members of the World Library Association and have referred to their roles as advisers to the new organization.
The World Library Association is working toward becoming a nonprofit organization. Its executive director, Dan Kleinman, has been working against the ALA for more than 10 years, Butler said.
“What I would like to see for it is that it be a resource for librarians, as well as those who want to make their libraries more conservative,” Bear said.
Kleinman runs a blog, SafeLibraries, where he strives to increase “public awareness of crime, sexual harassment in libraries, and inappropriate books and web sites in schools due to American Library Association policy.”
Butler said Kleinman reached out to him and Bear and brought them on as advisors because of their experience on the library board these past 12 months. A big part of that was their experience in changing the collection development policy, which is going to be a blueprint for the organization starting out.
The World Library Association’s website links to the collection development policy, calling it an “an excellent example” because it removes all references to the ALA.
“(Kleinman) wanted to see what we had learned from our little time on the board, and wanted us to come alongside, just to help recruit other people,” Bear said. “We’re excited there might be an alternative to the ALA.”
The World Library Association is “a group effort from a lot of like-minded people to maybe remove the politics from libraries,” Butler said.
Bear said she didn’t see this as a conflict of interest because she and Butler don’t stand to gain any money from it.
“We’re not paid, we’re just giving what little advice we have,” she said. “People who have more knowledge than we do will jump on board and make this a good alternative.”
Butler and Bear aren’t the only library board members part of the World Library Association’s team. Echo Alexzander, a member of the library board in Christian County, Missouri, also is listed on the group’s website.
Another team member is Shawn McBreairty, director of special projects with the Maine First Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to “restoring Maine to the way life should be.” In his Instagram bio, he describes himself as a patriot, “Lion, Ultra-MAGA, Pureblood” and an “advocate for Educational Freedom & more toxic masculinity.”
Butler said Kleinman is working with librarians across the country to come up with educational courses so that library employees can have continuing education that isn’t connected to the ALA.
After cutting ties with the ALA, the Campbell County Public Library board struggled to find any educational resources for librarians that did not have an ALA connection. Butler said he hopes the World Library Association can fill that gap at some point.
“We’ll never get rid of the ALA,” Butler said. “But everybody is looking for options for something way less political.”
He said it’s meant to give people a choice, and he likened it to car companies.
“Some people like Fords, some people like Chevys, and right now the only dealership you’ve got in town is a Ford,” he said.
(10) comments
I may be wrong, but I don’t think that the words equality, diversity and inclusion will be in the World Library Association mission statement. Heaven forbid we have libraries for the public.
Who needs equality, diversity and inclusion when you can have something ‘way less political’. Less political in a “Luke, I am your Father” theocracy way. It works in Iran and Afghanistan so why not here with our own local Christo-mullahs? Prayers at 10, 2 and 4, be there or be headless.
It's 'equity' now, not equality. Try to keep up.
Who wants to volunteer to explain politics to Chuck? The “pureblood” member definitely smacks of them building diverse programs. 🤦♀️
Oh goody, our library will now definitely be in the clutches of Mass Resistance, since Dan Kleinman has been in bed with them for years.
So a White Fundamentalist MAGA Heterosexual Male collection - got it! Seems like that will cover all members of the PUBLIC that a Library is for. Good Grief!
Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.
Martin Luther King Jr.
Simply astonishing how some of the responses seem to always point to the tools so expertly employed by the left -- racial and identity politics, none of which apply to board members who simply propose an alternative to the left leaning ALA. May I remind the respondents that the current president of the ALA is a self-avowed Marxist (who conveniently deleted the tweet). Equally important is that equity is a racist concept where rewards and punishment are based on the color of your skin. I applaud the board members who have sought refuge in the WLA.
The sound of one hand clapping....
Who knew there was so much to having a publicly-funded building with books in it? I just hope the current Booklords and the comment section that wants to loudly proclaim themselves the only portion of the community on the right side of history--who not only find such a position critical, but demand some sort of pedigree and framework to hold this coveted role--can find common ground so that the correct books can remain housed. Heaven help us all if the wrong human gets promoted to Booklord and the whole library ends up filled with torn backissues of MAD magazine and 142,000 copies of the APA's DSM II.
