Gary Mullen & the Works will perform a live concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Heritage Center Theater at Cam-plex, recreating the legendary look, sound and pomp of one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Queen.
The group hails from the United Kingdom but is making Gillette one of its stops on its tour throughout the United States.
