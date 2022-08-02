Nonprofit Edible Prairie Project will work with artist Janice Hamilton to raise money for its local food projects from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Edible Prairie Project Garden (1141 Hwy 50).
Students of the class will create a sunflower painting and no experience is necessary. All supplies are provided. Guests will also learn more about the organization and can tour the gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.