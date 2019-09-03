Even with summer winding down and kids returning to school, summer weather has persisted enough to keep the snakes and frogs coming out.
Sarah Williams and Karsyn Porch, 7, found the reptiles were out in abundance at the Bell Nob Golf Course on Monday evening. Sunny weather is ideal for snakes and frogs to raise their body temperatures due to being cold-blooded. They are especially common during the morning and evening sun.
