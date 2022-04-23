Ten or more inches of snow may fall on Campbell County by sunrise Sunday morning, as the spring snowstorm this weekend has progressed as expected.
A National Weather Service blizzard warning for Campbell County reported around 9 a.m Saturday called for another 8 to 16 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 65 mph.
By about 6:30 a.m., about 2 inches of snow had fallen in Campbell County, said David King, Campbell County emergency management coordinator.
It’s unclear how much more fell throughout the rest of the morning, he added, but several more inches were expected before noon. Gillette is expected to add 4.5 more inches of snow this afternoon and about 1.2 inches this evening.
“We’re definitely 10 to 13 (inches of snow) easily,” King said, depending on how much moisture is in the air.
The numbers won't be official until Sunday, but Saturday's snowfall will blow past the old record for snowfall on April 23. The previous high for snow on this date was set in 1961, with 1.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The snowfall and heavy winds have caused road closures throughout the county, including Interstate 90. The city has issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency that advises against non-emergency travel.
All city and county facilities are closed Saturday.
The highways also have been shut down around Campbell County.
Interstate 90 is closed from Sheridan to Sundance. Highway 59 is closed from Haight Road all the way to the Montana state line. Highway 50 is shut down from Gillette to Pine Tree Junction. And Highway 14-16 is closed from Gillette to the Sheridan county line.
For updated road conditions, visit wyoroad.info.
Although the worst of the storm is expected to pass by 6 a.m. Sunday, strong winds could cause more covered roads and whiteout conditions, creating problems for anyone eager to shovel out the car and hit the roads again tomorrow.
“Sunday’s still going to be a pain,” King said. “People trying to get around tomorrow and so forth, it’s going to take a while for the plows to get around.”
The storm began with heavy rainfall Friday night that transitioned into snowfall around midnight. Various locations in the county reported precipitation levels ranging from 0.9 to 1.3 inches, King said.
“That moisture, everybody is just loving,” he added.
But it also added a layer of ice below the snowfall. The winds have blown through as expected too, with a 56 mph gust measured at the airport in Gillette Saturday morning and even stronger gusts recorded elsewhere in the region, King said.
“The weather service pretty much nailed this one and it’s falling right in line with what they were talking,” King said.
Friday morning, the National Weather Service predicted Gillette could see 9 to 15 inches of snowfall through the blizzard advisory that runs until 6 a.m. Sunday.
As Campbell County residents can see by looking out their windows Saturday, that forecast is still on track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.