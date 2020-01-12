Campbell County School District trustees won’t be asked to make a decision on a proposed armed educators policy in their public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The school board will be given an update on the process so far to develop the controversial policy and will be asked to approve the policy on first reading at their Jan. 28 meeting in the district’s Central Services building, 1000 W. Eighth St.
