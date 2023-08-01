DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: A 38-year-old inmate who broke the screen of a tablet in the jail will face more charges of destruction of property. At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, deputies were told that the 38-year-old had broken a tablet in A pod, A block. They watched video where the man was seen punching the screen four times with his right hand before he stood up and started unraveling paper towels from a roll around the base of a table, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. He then went back and kicked the tablet three times with his right foot. Deputies spoke with the 38-year-old who said he “freaked out” and asked when he would see the judge.
CRASH
SHOSHONE AVENUE AND ENZI DRIVE: Two women, 73 and 57, who were involved in a crash Monday afternoon went to the hospital with injuries. The 73-year-old was driving a 2018 Ford when a 65-year-old man in a 1998 GMC truck didn’t stop at a red light and ran into her vehicle. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance with multiple injuries and her 57-year-old passenger drove herself to the hospital with minor injuries, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. A 53-year-old man who was a passenger in the GMC was uninjured. Damage is more than $1,000 and officers are waiting to watch video from a tractor trailer that was in the area, Wasson said.
UNION CHAPEL ROAD: A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday morning after he rolled his gold 2003 Chevy Silverado. Reynolds said the boy had a small cut to the left side of his head and was treated for minor injuries before he was released. The boy told deputies he didn’t remember what happened.
FIRST STREET AND BROOKS AVENUE: Officers ticketed a 24-year-old man for improper lookout and suspended driving after he backed into a 2019 Chevy Monday morning. Wasson said the 24-year-old was stopped in his 2000 Ford in front of the 2019 Chevy, driven by a 71-year-old man. The 24-year-old then backed into the Chevy. Officers found the man had a suspended license and damage is more than $1,000.
MOTOR ASSISTANCE
APACHE CIRCLE: The downpour Tuesday evening resulted in a 40-year-old man calling officers to report that his 2009 Chevrolet stalled out when he tried to drive through the flooded road at about 7:45 p.m. The man drove into the flooded portion between 5-10 mph, Wasson said, but the Chevy stalled. The 40-year-old made a report because there may be damage to the vehicle’s engine.
BLACKMAIL
POLICE DEPARTMENT: A 24-year-old man is out $800 after an unknown woman threatened to expose explicit photos that he shared with her. The woman also told him that she was younger than 18 years old. Wasson said that officers tried to call the woman but the phone number given was invalid.
TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT
4500 BLOCK RUNNING W DRIVE: Deputies ticketed a 16-year-old girl for no driver’s license early Tuesday morning when they saw her speeding through the area in a maroon 2017 Chevy Silverado. The girl lied about her date of birth to deputies and wasn’t answering questions, Reynolds said, and she was ticketed.
DRUGS
VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA: Early Tuesday morning, employees reported that they suspected a resident of having drugs. Deputies searched the man and found a folded piece of paper that had suspected spice, Reynolds said. The substance was sent to the crime lab for testing.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
500 BLOCK OREGON AVENUE: A man and woman were separated after officers went to a disturbance early Tuesday morning. A 35-year-old woman said a 38-year-old man hit her multiple times during an argument. She had no specific information about the fight but did have a red mark on her shoulder and bump on the back of her head, Wasson said. She also was drunk, although she denied being drunk. The man denied hitting her at any point during the argument.
SHOPLIFTING
WALMART: Officers ticketed an 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole two shirts from the business Monday. The shirts were valued at $26.96, Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.