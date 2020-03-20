In health care settings all across the country, donated blood is a lifesaving and essential part of caring for patients. The need for donated blood is constant, and blood centers are open and in urgent need of donations. CDC encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood, even if they are practicing social distancing because of COVID-19.
If Gillette residents are interested in doing this, they can visit vitalant.org, or call Vitalant at 605-646-2625.
