Eric and Kelly Barlow slow dance across the floor of the Gillette College Technical Education Center during a practice session for Dancing With the Gillette Stars. The couple were the Almighty Dollar winners for raising about $5,000 during the event Saturday. The Judges' Choice winners were Joe Maycock and Melissa Younger. The People's Choice winners were Tyler Miller and Renae Rearick.
Dancing with the Gillette Stars, held on Saturday night at Cam-plex, raised $205,500 for the YES House Foundation.
"I was blown away by how much we raised," said Mary Melaragno, executive director of the YES House Foundation, who oversaw the event in her first year at the helm of the organization and considered it a success.
