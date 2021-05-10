A Campbell County High School graduate and U.S. Army veteran is running for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House of Representatives seat in 2022.
Denton Knapp, a 1983 CCHS graduate who served for 30 years in the U.S. Army, has announced that he will challenge Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.
Knapp, who now lives in California but is moving back to Gillette, said he’s wanted to go into public service since high school and that “now is a good time to do it.”
Knapp joins other Republicans in state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, state Rep. Chuck Gray, Bryan Keller, Marissa Selvig and Darin Smith in an ever-growing group of people running against Cheney in 2022.
Since Cheney voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, she’s been under fire for voting outside party lines, especially since she represents Wyoming, which voted overwhelmingly for Trump in both 2016 and 2020.
“What’s missing right now is trust in our elected officials,” Knapp said. “Wyomingites expected Cheney to vote a certain way and she didn’t. As a result, she’s going through consequences.”
(3) comments
"We expected her to vote with the guy that tried to overturn a legal and lawful election by inciting an insurrection." What an absolute bunch of clowns these people are.
Thank you for your service! However, we currently have a “Representative” that hasn’t lived in Wyoming for many, many years, we don’t need another one now. Why not run in your chosen state of California?
So the GOP has a conspiracy theorist in Greene and a sequel deviant in Gaetz, who are held in higher esteem than a gal who disagreed with a morally bankrupt and corrupt former president.
