The stands at the Thunder Basin High School football field were as full as social distancing would allow Saturday as the Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremony nearly a month after its originally-scheduled date.
Family and friends grouped in pairs were intermittently spaced out in the stands, a sign of the times during the coronavirus pandemic that canceled many end-of-the-year moments for high school seniors.
The effects of COVID-19 have caused many states to have unique and creative graduation ceremonies. In the Campbell County School District, that meant pushing the ceremonies back and holding them outside to ensure enough space to social distance. Also, graduates were only allowed tickets for two people each to watch in person.
“That’s the least amount of people I’ve seen at a graduation ever, but maybe that will make it more memorable,” said Wesley Collier, father of new graduate Aaliyah Collier. “I thought they made the best of the situation.
"It was nice they did something for the kids, because a lot of other places didn’t get it.”
Many of the seniors hadn’t seen their friends since schools shut down at spring break, so even getting to sit 6 feet apart on the football field felt close.
Thunder Basin also did away with the typical alphabetical seating, which allowed friends to reserve seats near each other.
The uniqueness of the ceremony continued when the senior speakers took their turn at the microphone. In the past, not many graduation speeches would have featured anecdotes about toilet paper shortages and missing school.
“We went from saying, ‘When will we finally be done,’ to, ‘When can we go back (to school)?’” said Class President Alexa Kuhbacher in her speech.
Even walking across the stage was much different this year. The typical handshakes that come with the awarding of diplomas weren’t allowed. Instead, graduates were greeted on stage by trustee vice-chairwoman Lisa Durgin, who either elbow bumped the boys or hip bumped the girls in celebration.
The Class of 2020 was the final group of ninth-graders to attend junior high in Gillette before making a choice between TBHS and Campbell County High School when Thunder Basin opened in fall 2017.
Little did they know at the time that getting to walk across the stage at Thunder Basin’s graduation would be something that nearly didn't happen.
Several other things were also denied this year’s seniors — spring sports, prom, state art competition and much more. But the 243 who graduated Saturday prevailed through an unprecedented senior year and now have diplomas to show for it.
“I’m just happy that we get a graduation. I was really sad, because state (basketball) was canceled and that was the worst,” said Molly Strub. “But I would have been way more sad if state and graduation got canceled. I just feel happy to be here.”
