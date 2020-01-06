Zach Johnson, 10, watches his Roblox character fall down a cliff in the Roblox game Bone Breaker where the goal is to break as many bones as possible, during a Roblox gaming day at the Campbell County Library teen room on Friday.
Zach Johnson, 10, celebrates cracking his characters skull in the Roblox game Bone Breaker as teen volunteers Jenifer Svalina Peterson, 15, bottom, Lizzie Buermann, 14, from left, Justice Newborn, 17, and Cadie Hood, 14, look on during a Roblox gaming day at the Campbell County Library teen room on Friday.
Zach Johnson, 10, lets out a yell of success after successfully breaking his Roblox character's skull in the game Bone Breaker during a Roblox gaming day at the Campbell County Library teen room on Friday.
Kids attending Campbell County Public Library's Roblox Game Day on Friday got to spend an hour racing each other in various Roblox games, enjoying some snacks and breaking bones.
The first hour-long session of the day filled up quickly and soon 10-year-old Zach Johnson drew a crowd of the library teen volunteers as he played the game Bone Breaker and tried to crack his character's skull.
