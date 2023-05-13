A community workshop this week will give community members the chance to learn more about the future of Cam-plex, while looming decisions about its short-term financial future are expected soon.
The public workshop runs from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
It’s part of a broader two-day workshop where the Cam-plex master plan steering committee will work on-site with Populous, the company contracted to create and vet the master plan.
The public workshop will focus on what options there are for the Cam-plex campus in terms of its physical space and offerings.
“It’s probably where more of the interesting, fun things happen from a community perspective as they start to congeal ideas and develop design ideas for spaces,” said Aaron Lyles, Cam-plex executive director.
The master planning process includes coming up with ideas, and testing and weighing them against one another. That means at this point in the process, Cam-plex officials and Populous designers are not ready to talk about what the cost could be, Lyles said.
“We’d really like not to get into dialogues at this particular workshop about how much does it cost, because it would be a fool’s errand, because they haven’t vetted the programming to understand what it might actually cost,” he said.
The workshop is part of the process of determining what the options are without knowing yet if they are feasible.
“It’s the dream big workshop, if you will,” Lyles said.
Once completed, the master plan will serve as a roadmap to plan and prepare for Cam-plex’s future, including balancing how to drive revenue while supporting community events, and whether to build a large indoor arena to retain and attract national events.
In November, land board members approved a $257,000 bid from Populous, a design firm headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma, that has partnered with DOWL, a civil engineering firm that has staff in Gillette, and CSL, an architecture firm.
Campbell County Public Land Board members have given a rough timeline of late summer for when the plan is expected to be finished.
Laura Chapman, land board member, said that although the master planning talks have gone on for a while, there’s still a long way to go.
“While it seems as we’ve been doing this project now for six months, we are nowhere near the finish line,” she said.
There will be time for public question-and-answer with a two-minute limit per person.
Budget talks
Land board members await the final word on its upcoming budget, after being met with what is effectively a budget cut headed into two of the organization’s most eventful years to date.
“It’s not just a budget reduction, but adding in the other expenses that we have, it’s a pretty substantial budget cut,” Lyles said. “And that’s a pretty interesting place to be right now. I’m not sure there’s any other entity in the government system that’s being asked to take a 10% operating budget cut or more.”
The proposed budget called for hiring seven new Cam-plex employees. While City Council members have approved funding for all seven, county commissioners have said they are only OK with funding two of those positions.
The city and county jointly fund Cam-plex, with the county paying 80% of the operating budget.
When factoring in that Cam-plex is hosting the National High School Finals Rodeo this summer then the International Pathfinders Camporee — which is expected to draw more than 50,000 people to Cam-plex — the following summer, the potential cut could have an outsized impact.
“It is our most challenging year that we’ll have ever faced, in one of the record appraisal years,” Lyles said. “It’s not a simple budget to understand at this point.
Land board chairman Darin Edmonds agreed.
“It’s a hard pill to swallow in a year with such a high valuation and such a demand on Cam-plex,” he said.
But he’s optimistic that a potential compromise floated during a recent meeting with city, county and land board officials could get Cam-plex and the Campbell County Fire Department, which is also joint-funded, dollars for all of the employees they each requested.
Campbell County Commissioners have called a special meeting for 9 a.m. Monday for the purpose of completing their preliminary budget.
Edmonds said he’s optimistic that a compromise can be reached Monday that will get Cam-plex the short-term help it needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.