The Wyoming Department of Health has announced that a Teton County man is the first confirmed case in Wyoming of the COVID-19 variant originally discovered in the United Kingdom that has since spread to other parts of the world.
He is thought to have been exposed to the new COVID-19 variant in his local area, a state Department of Health press release said.
“It is not unusual for variants to emerge with viruses and that’s been happening during this pandemic with COVID-19,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer and epidemiologist, said in the release.
“However, this strain is more transmissible than previous COVID-19 variants and that is a serious concern," she said.
The new variant, called B.1.1.7., is not thought to cause more severe illness, but it is believed to transmit more easily, leading to a higher rate of infection than earlier strains of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Other variants have emerged as well, with P.1 COVID-19 discovered in Brazil and 1.351 COVID-19 found in South Africa. So far, neither of those strains have been found in the United States, according to the CDC.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 16
- Number of probables: 434
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 108
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,069
- Number of active cases: 115
- Recoveries: 4,318
- Recoveries in past seven days: 94
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 45
- Hospitalizations today: 7 (as of Jan. 18)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 342
- Number of probables: 7,193
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,961
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 42,515
- Number of active cases: 2,278
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 522
- Hospitalizations today: 85 (as of Jan. 17)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,637 (1,152)
Natrona: 5,458 (1,718)
Campbell: 4,069 (434)
Fremont: 3,689 (573)
Albany: 3,331 (340)
Sweetwater: 3,179 (133)
Sheridan: 2,276 (74)
Weston: 517 (85)
Crook: 369 (31)
Johnson: 363 (230)
