Rand Paul Town Haul
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky., joins U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman at a town hall Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette. Hageman is returning to Gillette for a town hall Sunday.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Wyoming's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives will be in Gillette this weekend.

U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyoming, is hosting a town hall in the Wyoming Room of the Campbell County Public Library from 3-4 p.m. Sunday.

Cap'n Bumbleguts

Great. Maybe election denying, qanon parroting Hageman can weigh in on the library controversy too.

