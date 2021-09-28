Rehab Solutions Physical Therapy will host a free community cancer event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The event is to help those who are going through cancer treatment find vendors and businesses that help individuals feel beautiful and more like themselves.

