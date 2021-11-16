Kemmerer has been selected as the preferred site for a nuclear power plant. TerraPower announced Tuesday that the Natrium reactor demonstration project will be built in Kemmerer near the Naughton Power Plant, following an extensive evaluation process and meetings with community members and leaders.
The project is a collaboration between Rocky Mountain Power, the U.S. Department of Energy and TerraPower, a green energy company founded by Bill Gates.
“People across Wyoming welcomed us into their communities over the past several months, and we are excited to work with PacifiCorp to build the first Natrium plant in Kemmerer,” said Chris Levesque, president and CEO of TerraPower, in a press release. “Our innovative technology will help ensure the continued production of reliable electricity while also transitioning our energy system and creating new, good-paying jobs in Wyoming.”
Leading up to the announcement, Gillette was one of the four potential sites for the plant, along with Rock Springs, Glenrock and Kemmerer.
“This project is an exciting opportunity to explore what could be the next generation of clean, reliable, affordable energy production while providing a path to transition for Wyoming’s energy economy, communities and employees,” said Gary Hoogeveen, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Power, a division of PacifiCorp.
At the Naughton Power Plant, the remaining two coal units are scheduled to retire in 2025.
The Natrium reactor demonstration project’s preferred siting is subject to the finalization of definitive agreements on the site and applicable permitting, licensing and support. TerraPower anticipates submitting the demonstration plant’s construction permit application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in mid-2023. The plant is expected to be operational in the next seven years.
According to project estimates, approximately 2,000 workers will be needed for construction at the project’s peak. Once the plant is operational, approximately 250 people will support day-to-day activities, including plant security.
