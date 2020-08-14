Few people in a community have the privilege of intersecting with so many lives as a reporter.
No one in Gillette has done it recently as long and as well as Kathy Brown, who was a reporter for the News Record for 37 years.
“KB,” as we called her, died Wednesday night in Casper at the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions of complications from cancer, a disease she had valiantly fought for the past 13 months. She was 64.
She had retired from the News Record in March after working as a journalist for 41 years.
In a perfect world, there would have been a proper send-off, a party or an open house to properly acknowledge the decades that she devoted to this community. Instead, we faced a national shutdown aimed at protecting everyone from the COVID-19 pandemic, but particularly those like KB whose health was compromised by cancer and the chemotherapy she undertook to try to beat it.
She restarted the chemo after a much-too-short remission and was bound and determined to beat it.
In a perfect world, she would have beat it. In a perfect world, there would have been more stories that she could have written about all of you, her favorite people. In a perfect world, she would have enjoyed her retirement.
But the world is not perfect.
Today, we honor her with a front-page obituary, not because she would have wanted it — indeed she would have been appalled at the attention.
We do so because she deserves it.
In Gillette, she spent more than 20 years as a sports reporter, and in those years covered thousands of young athletes in the school system as well as younger and older ones in different athletic pursuits.
Kathy was the sole sports reporter at the News Record — and the only female sports reporter in the state — for most of that time. No one worked longer and harder than she did because she was committed not just to her job, but to the kids.
She made an effort to talk to every single athlete on a team — not just the stars, but every single one. She tried to make sure that they appeared in a story over the course of a season because she believed that each one of them deserved attention as part of the team. Each athlete, competing alone or on a team, had a story that deserved to be told.
A criticism that haunted her most would be those that came from some disgruntled parent who thought she was giving one player too much attention. In sports coverage, it’s hard to ignore the stars. But her admiration often was focused on those whose efforts were just as noteworthy, if not as splashy.
“Always talk to those involved in events, not just a coach or teacher,” she wrote in notes she handed out to younger journalists who wanted to listen to her advice. “You can use the coach or teacher’s comments to build on what you’re writing, but the athletes or the students are the ones who are involved in it. They have a lot to say, too, and shouldn’t be ignored.”
In 2012, she moved from the sports beat to education and the community section. The move was made for health reasons, but she ended up working just as hard covering those beats as she did sports.
She was a prolific writer and still holds the byline record at the News Record. There was never a topic too small, but there were some that she could write reams about, usually involving her love of history, particularly local or Western history.
She once decided to write about the Pumpkin Buttes, a story that originally was supposed to anchor the front page.
She wrote so much that it ended up being a special section.
That was true of the Recreation Center when it opened 10 years ago. The story was supposed to be a comprehensive look at what the new facility was like.
It ended up being a 28-page special section with multiple stories, all written in a very short amount of time by KB.
In both of those cases, just like with most stories she wrote, she approached them with an enthusiasm that is rare.
“I’m sucking the life out of this interview in three different ways,” she once said about an interview with one of the National High School Finals Rodeo contestants.
She loved journalism because no two days are alike. “Every day is a new adventure,” she said in 2017.
She also loved it because it put her smack-dab in the middle of people and their stories, which is where she liked to be.
“I really feel it’s a privilege to cover the stories of the people in Campbell County and to be able to tell about their lives,” she said.
She has been honored many times for her reporting and her leadership. Three years ago, she was chosen as Veteran Journalist of the Year by the Wyoming Press Association, an occasion that made her reflect on her career, as well as to find humor in the “veteran” part of the name.
“Heck,” she said. “It’s just one for old farts.”
“I want to tell the stories we all want to read — the important ones that teach us about life, ourselves and our community at the same time,” she said at the time. “No one else can tell the story of a community as well as a newspaper, so it’s a service to a community and a calling to those of us on the job.”
It was her humility that made her sum up the award by saying, “I guess it means I’m doing OK at the job.”
That prompted a reply from frequent letter writer Brad Schofield.
“In my opinion, the ability to ‘write and relate’ is not only a gift she has shared and worked so hard to achieve, it is a dedication to a life of serving a people and a community she obviously loves and respects,” he wrote.
A newspaper contest judge once called KB “a consummate pro.” And she was.
People in Gillette were lucky to have her on their side for 37 years.
We were even luckier to be able to call her a colleague. Even more so a friend.
(4) comments
Kathy was the best in so many ways. We are going to sorely miss her. 😢
Condolences to the staff of the News Record on the passing of your friend and coworker.
Kathy Brown will be missed, truly a one of a kind reporter! She was the best!
Kathy was a spot of sunshine in an often dark world. Her work was so focused on the youth of our community, and she was always cheering on student successes. She will be deeply missed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.