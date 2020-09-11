Jude Dodd, at left, portraying Praline Candy, prepares to scold chef Farron Heit, played by Edmundo Meza during a dress rehearsal of "Someone Save My Baby, Ruth" at the Prairie Sky Venue Thursday evening.
Koryn Urlaub, who plays Liolly, reacts to grabbing a large lollypop from the Sweet Shoppe’s shelves during a dress rehearsal of “Someone Save My Baby, Ruth” at the Prairie Sky Venue on Thursday evening.
Jude Dodd, left, reacts to their makeup done by cast member Kelani Urlaub, center, as Koryn Urlaub looks on prior to a dress rehearsal of "Someone Save My Baby, Ruth" at the Prairie Sky Venue Thursday evening.
Sid Swindle, played by Joe Keever, pulls Otto Sourball (Zachary Aars) into The Sweet Shoppe to propose a business proposition during a dress rehearsal of "Someone Save My Baby, Ruth" at the Prairie Sky Venue Thursday evening.
