Prairie Sky Venue will open its doors to the public from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the wedding venue on Highway 50 for a Night Cap open house.
Visitors can enjoy wine and appetizers while they tour the venue that will be set up and wedding ready. Organizers will explain the venue’s packages and people can ask about open dates in 2023 and 2024.
