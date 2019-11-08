Thanks to the addition to a third daily round-trip flight to Denver, October was the busiest month at the Gillette-Campbell County Airport in more than two years.
In all, 5,713 people used the airport in October, the highest monthly total since June 2017, when there were 5,970 passengers. October’s mark is an 18.3% increase over October 2018, and it’s the highest mark for the month since 2015, when 5,742 passengers used the airport.
