The Campbell County Cattlewomen will host their 25th annual Rancher’s Roundup event from 5:30-11:45 p.m. Friday at Cam-plex Energy Hall. Happy hour begins at 5:30 p.m.
The event includes a lamb and prime rib dinner catered by Prime Rib Restaurant, along with a balloon raffle, live music and a silent auction. Money raised goes toward the Campbell County Wool Growers Auxiliary and Cattlewomen who protect, promote and preserve the sheep and livestock industry.
