The Gillette Community College District is hosting the fifth Rocky Mountain Regional HTEC CNC Educator Conference Friday and Saturday at the Gillette College Tech Center.
The conference is free and open to all CNC Educators, HTEC (Haas Technical Education Community) partners and industry and manufacturing professionals who register. It kicks off Friday afternoon with two industry tours at 12:30 p.m., followed by a networking event at 6 p.m. at the Prime Rib.
