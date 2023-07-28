Library Board
Buy Now

Library board chair Sage Bear speaks to other board members as they read through the library’s current collection policy during a public meeting Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

It’s been about a month and a half since the Campbell County Public Library board passed a new collection development policy, but Library Director Terri Lesley still has concerns on the policy and what she believes the board wants her to do.

Tags

(1) comment

Current Resident
Current Resident

I don't know if the community knows this or not (based on the coverage of the screeching back and forth at these powwows the safe bet is not), but all community members have the option to checkout any book they choose and throw it in the trash. No meeting required. Local government does not shape the community. The sooner the Bolsheviks who feel they are or should be in charge of book permitting are reminded of this, the better off the community will be for it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.