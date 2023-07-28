It’s been about a month and a half since the Campbell County Public Library board passed a new collection development policy, but Library Director Terri Lesley still has concerns on the policy and what she believes the board wants her to do.
At a board meeting Monday, some of the board members suggested that library staff begin weeding books that are “egregious” in their sexual content.
Then-board chair Sage Bear argued that there are books on the shelves that are harmful to children and violate the new collection development policy, and that if a librarian comes across those books, they can weed them out.
“Hopefully some of those will get filtered out immediately via you,” Bear said. “And then … if you’re in doubt you can send it on to the board.”
Lesley said this made her uncomfortable and worried about getting sued. Bear said librarians won’t be held personally responsible for weeding out books based on content.
“I feel like we are personally responsible, we’re the ones doing it,” Lesley said. “We’re the ones physically doing it. That’s how I see it.”
“Well, if that’s the way you feel then I feel like you should find another job,” Bear said.
Every year, books are weeded out of the collection to make room for new books. Historically, books are weeded if they’re damaged or have out-of-date information, or if there are extra copies that aren’t being checked out.
In the updated collection development policy, the weeding policy was changed to include “materials which are inappropriate for the collection as defined by library policies including the Protecting Children from Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material Policy.”
If a book is weeded, that means it’s removed from the collection permanently.
“If (librarians) come across something they know is sexually explicit, they could weed it at that point,” Bear said.
Board member Charlie Anderson said this was a bad idea and accused the board of trying to circumvent the challenge process.
“If the idea is to use that instead of the reconsideration policy, I think we’re going to be in big trouble,” he said. “There are no standards for that, I think it’s going to work out badly for us.”
He said the challenge policy protects the library from lawsuits in a way that the weeding policy does not. The weeding policy does not have an appeal process for people who may disagree about a book being removed from the collection.
“My concern is, it was never explicit that we were starting off on a wholesale attack on our collection to weed out things that you apparently don’t like,” Anderson said.
He suggested the board just go through the process of book challenges. Lesley has said that if a book is challenged and the board decides that it isn’t suitable for the area that it’s currently in, she will move it to the adult section.
“Well, I think it’s going to be a slow, arduous way,” Bear said. “Every meeting is going to be at least two challenges we’re going to have to hear.”
“And that’s exactly what we did two years ago,” Anderson said. “We’re set up to accommodate challenges for books.”
Lesley had concerns about using the weeding process to remove books based on the content of their pages.
“If I feel I’m putting myself in a position to get sued, I’m going to want some backup from this board,” Lesley said.
Library board member Darcy Lyon asked if this meant that every book that’s challenged will be sent to the board.
“Not necessarily,” Lesley said. “That’s the way it’s worked in the past.”
“I think they should go through and find the egregious stuff, they know what it is, they put it there,” Bear said.
“If they put it there, they probably thought it wasn’t egregious,” Anderson said.
Bear said these “egregious” books were added before the policy was changed to protect children.
“We’ve always had policies to protect children,” Anderson said.
“We did not have a policy to protect children, that’s why we added this,” Bear said.
“I don’t know why we added that,” Anderson said. “You got crappy advice from radical attorneys in Florida.”
“OK, we don’t need disparaging remarks,” Bear said.
Bear did note that she doesn’t believe the librarians will weed out books based on sexual content.
Lyon said if the board goes through the challenge process, it will have “stacks and stacks of books” to read.
“Then let them challenge,” Anderson said.
“Do we want to waste our time and go through those books all over again?” Lyon asked.
Chelsie Collier agreed that this would be a retread on a path the library board’s been on before.
“Asking people in our community to challenge books after they’ve already challenged them, when they already have a weeding policy written in … I think it’s redundant,” she said.
No books have been challenged yet in 2023.
In 2021 and 2022, the library received 57 reconsideration forms on 29 unique titles. The challenges were submitted by 17 different people.
Out of the 29 books, one — “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison — was already in the adult collection and remains there. Two others were moved from the teen section to the adult graphic novel section — “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe, and “A Quick Easy Guide to Sex & Disability,” by A. Andrews.
The other 26 were recommended by library staff to not be moved from their respective sections.
Ten of those books were appealed. The library board listened to all of those appeals and voted to keep all 10 books where they were.
Bear said the library employees need to follow the new policy and weed accordingly.
“The librarians need to follow policy, and not say, ‘I can’t decide whether a book is sexually explicit or not,’” Bear said.
“Why not? Why can’t they have difficulties deciding the answer to that question? These are tough questions. These are constitutional questions, these are not easy,” Anderson said.
Bear said that for the last two years, librarians have said they’re the experts when it comes to running a library and collecting books.
“Librarians say they are professionals and they know how to do this. We need to defer to them, and let them figure this out,” she said.
The Campbell County Public Library board called for a special meeting that will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the library’s Wyoming Room.
The purpose of the meeting is to have an executive session to discuss personnel, but the agenda does include a potential action item, meaning the board could possibly take action once coming out of executive session.
The board will not be taking public comment at the meeting.
(1) comment
I don't know if the community knows this or not (based on the coverage of the screeching back and forth at these powwows the safe bet is not), but all community members have the option to checkout any book they choose and throw it in the trash. No meeting required. Local government does not shape the community. The sooner the Bolsheviks who feel they are or should be in charge of book permitting are reminded of this, the better off the community will be for it.
