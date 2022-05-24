Vitalant will hold two blood drives on Thursday and Friday at the Campbell County Recreation Center in the Canyon Room. Thursday the drive will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday people can donate blood from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
May is trauma awareness month and Vitalant is encouraging everyone to make an appointment at vitalant.org. Every blood type is needed.
