Thunderstorms and heavy rain that hit Gillette and the surrounding area Wednesday morning is expected to continue into the afternoon and evening with a high of 59 degrees and a low of 44, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday's thunderstorms follow a quick thunderstorm and shower Tuesday afternoon that left this double rainbow, as seen in this composite image taken from Buttler-Spaeth Road. Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with winds up to 24 mph. The weekend will be a bit warmer with a high of 75 degrees Friday and up to 80 on Sunday. 

