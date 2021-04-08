Campbell County recorded 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day jump in new confirmed cases in the county since early February.
The new confirmations bring the county’s active cases to 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
From Feb. 1 through April 7, including the 10-case jump, Campbell County has added 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19, for an average of just over 1.5 new cases a day.
Wyoming added 54 new confirmed cases statewide Wednesday, having recorded 47,985 confirmed cases and 8,715 probables since the pandemic began.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 8,390
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,484 (77.28% as of April 5)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 6,770
- Second vaccine doses administered: 4,418 (65.26% as of April 5)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 800
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 567
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 10
- Number of probables: 498
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 18
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,265
- Number of active cases: 24
- Recoveries: 4,675
- Recoveries in past seven days: 10
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 3 (as of April 6)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 54
- Number of probables: 8,715
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 331
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 47,985
- Number of active cases: 476
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 701
- Hospitalizations today: 18 (as of April 6)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,328 (1,402)
Natrona: 5,852 (1,980)
Fremont: 4,279 (811)
Campbell: 4,265 (498)
Sweetwater: 3,912 (155)
Albany: 3,608 (413)
Sheridan: 2,444 (639)
Weston: 543 (96)
Johnson: 423 (291)
Crook: 391 (33)
