Teachers prepping K-12 classrooms next week can expect to see about the same number of students as passed through Campbell County schools last year.
So far, numbers are stable, with no major increases or decreases across the board, said Kirby Eisenhauer, school district deputy superintendent. Estimated numbers have the school district readying for about 8,686 students between Wright, Gillette and rural area schools.
Eisenhauer stressed those numbers are subject to change, since this is one of the busiest times of the year for families registering their students, or conversely, moving out of town.
“Our baseline is, (enrollment) should be similar to how we ended the school year last year,” Eisenhauer said.
That number was about 8,610 students.
Right now, the freshman class has the most students enrolled. About 715 students so far are set to roam the corridors of the school district’s high schools. Seventh graders are next at about 700 students, while first graders round out the top three with about 690 students working their way up in the elementary schools.
Kindergarten registration is also going well and gives administration data for how many teachers will be needed for their next 11 years in the public school system.
“For the kindergarten class, we typically look forward to seeing that number,” Eisenhauer said. “Traditionally that’s where we see the new registrations and if there’s a lot of movement up and down so we know how to plan the staff accordingly.”
About 640 young ones are signed up for kindergarten compared to the 660 that ended school year 2022-23.
After the first 10 days of school, Eisenhauer said enrollment numbers will be more accurate since any students who don’t show up for class by that time will be dropped from school rosters.
Open houses and orientations
Kindergartners, new students and students new to their next school building are invited to check out the district’s open houses and orientations that are set for next week.
The open houses allow kids and parents to tour the buildings, meet with teachers and have some familiarity with the school before classes begin. The orientations at the junior high schools are for seventh graders who will see what a day in the life at Twin Spruce and Sage Valley junior highs entail.
Thunder Basin High School will host their open house for freshmen and new students at the same time as the annual Bolts Bash, which includes a silent auction, games and food vendors. Pronghorn Elementary School opens its doors to junior kindergarten students Wednesday before the rest of the open houses that take place Thursday.
Listed below are the days, times and any specific instructions a school’s staff asks of parents or students.
Tuesday
Little Powder School: 5-6 p.m.
Recluse School: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin High School: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Pronghorn Elementary School: A junior kindergarten open house is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
4-J Elementary School: 4-5 p.m.
Buffalo Ridge Elementary School: 4:30-6 p.m.
Campbell County High School: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Conestoga Elementary School: 5-6 p.m.
Cottonwood Elementary School (Wright): 5-6 p.m.
Hillcrest Elementary School: 5-6:15 p.m.
Lakeview Elementary School: 5-6:30 p.m.
Meadowlark Elementary School: 4:30-6 p.m.
Paintbrush Elementary School: 4:30-6 p.m.
Prairie Wind Elementary School: 5-6 p.m.
Pronghorn Elementary School: Kindergarten begins at 5 p.m. with an open house for grades 1-6 following from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Rawhide Elementary School: 5:30-7 p.m.
Rozet School: 5:30-7 p.m.
Students may bring in their school supplies.
Stocktrail Elementary School: Open houses for families with last names beginning with A-L runs from 4-5:30 p.m. Last names beginning with M-Z will run from 6-7:30 p.m.
Sunflower Elementary School: 5-6 p.m.
Wagonwheel Elementary School: 5-6:30 p.m.
Westwood High School: 3-5 p.m.
Wright Junior-Senior High School: 6-7:30 p.m.
Sage Valley Junior High: 8:15 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. The orientation is for seventh graders and their parents only. Eighth graders can self-tour the school from 12:30-3 p.m. Thursday.
Twin Spruce Junior High: 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The orientation is for seventh graders only.
