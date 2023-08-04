A couple of significant changes are underway at Campbell County Health.
CCH has delayed the implementation of a new system-wide electronic medical records system and is ending its contract with a revenue cycle partner in an effort to establish stronger financial stability before implementing the new system.
Epic, the multi-million-dollar electronic medical records system the organization began implementing with the help of affiliate UCHealth, had been slated to go live later this year.
The new launch timeline is summer 2025.
CCH will also end its contract with Ensemble Health Partners and try finding a new company to help its revenue cycle, which includes billing and collections, that better fits the organization’s size and needs.
“We’ve made the decision mutually with Ensemble that we’re going to part ways with them as our (revenue) cycle provider,” said Matt Shahan, CCH CEO.
The decisions go hand-in-hand as administrators and Campbell County Hospital Board trustees attempt to stabilize the organization financially after losing almost $40 million during the past two years and falling out of line with covenants required by its debt holders.
“These decisions are made for the long-term health of the organization,” Shahan said.
Parting with Ensemble
The partnership between CCH and Ensemble was announced in August 2021 when administrators at the time brought the third-party on for a three-month assessment of the CCH revenue cycle.
The partnership grew by way of a long-term contract between the two groups that began in spring 2022.
The hope was to overhaul revenue cycle and billing departments, addressing public complaints about billing while bringing in millions of dollars left uncollected.
The result outsourced revenue cycle operations to Ensemble, including registration, pre-authorization, scanning, coding, and most notably, billing.
“One thing we really need is to take back ownership of our own revenue cycle process,” Shahan said. “We’ve had them kind of guide us through that process, and we need to have control over that whole process.
“The impact it has on our staff and community — everything that we do — we need to have better control of that.”
CCH chief financial officer Adam Popp said Ensemble has helped CCH improve its revenue cycle throughout its year-plus with the organization, but that a different model would better suit CCH in the long run.
“Campbell County is not the typical client for Ensemble,” Popp said. “Their model is, I think, more geared toward the much larger institutions where those leaders are looking for somebody to come in and just take over and handle it. That’s not really what Campbell County is or what we think we want to be in the future.”
Shahan said a hybrid model of CCH’s own employees helped by a third-party revenue cycle company is the preferred alternative.
Under the long-term agreement with Ensemble, CCH employees in certain revenue cycle departments transitioned into Ensemble employees. At the time, it was said that certain front-facing employees in those departments would stick with CCH.
While the decision to part ways has been made, it’s unclear how those employees will be sorted out moving forward.
“Some employees will badge back and some will continue their employment with Ensemble,” Popp said. “But we don’t have a final list at this point, we’re still negotiating that.”
Shahan said the hope is to retain most as CCH employees, but that there are some who will end up staying with Ensemble.
Delaying Epic
The revenue cycle change ties into the eventual switch to Epic.
CCH began the long road to implementing Epic in November 2021, soon after affiliating with UCHealth, a large Colorado-based health care system with a number of affiliate hospitals.
More affordable access to Epic was one of the motivations for affiliating with UCHealth.
The current electronic medical records system, Meditech, has taken flak from employees, administrators and trustees in recent years. Some departments within the CCH network are not connected through Meditech, which creates redundancies, extra work inputting information and can increase the likelihood of mistakes.
While pushing for the affiliation with UCHealth through summer 2021, CCH administrators and trustees at the time said the price to switch to Epic, without the help of UCHealth, could cost $30 million or more. However, implementing it through UCHealth was expected to cost the organization about $9 million.
More recent estimates have pegged the project at about $8 million, including $2.8 million approved in the capital budget for fiscal year 2023-24. It’s unclear for now how that $2.8 million total will be allocated, Shahan said.
The initial “go live” date was July 1, 2023, but even then it was clear there were many obstacles that could affect that initial timeline. That launch date was moved to fall 2023 and has now been delayed about 18 months to summer 2025.
“(The delay) will allow us to further stabilize our revenue cycle processes, get the rest of our organizational policies and processes in place so when we do go live, we won’t see as big of a dip in operations that you see with any implementation,” Shahan said.
When a new electronic medical records systems goes live and replaces the one in place, it can take time for all functions to transfer over smoothly, Shahan and Popp said. Billing can take several weeks to begin sending bills from the new system and the accounts receivable, or money the hospital has billed to collect, can dip significantly.
“It is pretty common to see an impact on your days in cash and your gross (accounts receivable) in the 25-30% range,” Popp said. “That is not uncommon at all.”
CCH has two requirements to its debt holders: to stay above a 1.25% debt service coverage and 65 days cash on hand. The organization dropped 40 days cash on hand during the past year but still entered the fiscal year at about 130 days in hand.
The debt service coverage fell below its required level in fiscal year 2021-22 and has not been formally calculated for the year that ended June 30. Popp said the number has improved but an official number is still pending an audit.
Overall, the changes are expected to help CCH reach more sound financial footing ahead of the challenges likely to come when Epic goes live in 2025.
“This really doesn’t stop anything that we’re doing with our implementation right now, it just allows us the time to get some of these new processes in place so we have a stronger foundation when we go into the Epic implementation,” Shahan said.
