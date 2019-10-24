First graders from Pronghorn Elementary School arrived at the Campbell County Public Health mobile unit Wednesday morning wringing their hands for what was to come.
Estelle Archambault took a seat in the chair beside Public Health Executive Director Jane Glaser, holding her hands together and squeezing her feet out in front of her as Glaser filled a syringe with flu vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.