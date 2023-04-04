 Skip to main content
Special Olympics summer games return to Gillette

Basketball, aquatics, power lifting and track and field will soon be on the docket for Special Olympics athletes across the state who choose to compete in this year’s summer games.

Phil Grabrick gets jumpers ready during the annual Jackalope Jump at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.
A soggy polar bear emerges from the spray during the annual Jackalope Jump at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.
A soggy James Grabrick emerges from the spray during the annual Jackalope Jump at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette. The event raises funds for Special Olympics Wyoming which will hold its 2023 State Summer Games in Gillette on May 18-20.
A group of jumpers prepare for a soaking provided the Campbell County Fire Department during the annual Jackalope Jump at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette. The event raises funds for Special Olympics Wyoming which will hold its 2023 State Summer Games in Gillette on May 18-20.
A wet Phil Grabrick emerges from the spray during the annual Jackalope Jump at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.

