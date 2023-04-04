Special Olympics summer games return to Gillette

Basketball, aquatics, power lifting and track and field will soon be on the docket for Special Olympics athletes across the state who choose to compete in this year’s summer games.
And for the first time in more than 15 years, Gillette will host the games, which will include about 700 athletes from across Wyoming.
Phil Grabrick, Gillette Masters Special Olympics coordinator, said the games will be spread across four different venues in town: Cam-plex, Rec Center, Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School. It’s a joint operation that gets everyone involved.
To host the Olympics, Gillette put in a bid application and was approved to host the 2020 and 2021 summer games. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, those dates were pushed back to 2023 and 2024. The games take place this year from May 18-20.
The event includes an opening ceremony at Central Pavilion Thursday night, along with a banquet and dance and the competitive events that everyone knows and loves running throughout the three-day contest.
Prepping for competition
The competition is set to begin Thursday with basketball before finishing up Saturday with track and field.
Basketball will compete at the Rec Center and CCHS with teams of 5-on-5, 3-on-3 or individual skills.
“In skills, they get to demonstrate their skills and are scored based on dribbling, shooting, passing,” said Jami Howe, school district Special Olympics coordinator.
On Friday, aquatics begin at the Campbell County Aquatic Center and Saturday, Thunder Basin’s track will be filled with track and field athletes. The nights are busy with the opening ceremony and Roaring 20s-themed banquet Friday for everyone to meet up and have time outside the competition to hang out.
“I’m excited for all of the athletes to be together again,” Howe said. “You can always see how much they enjoy seeing each other and they’ve developed friendships from other communities through Special Olympics. They may not keep in contact outside of the events so it’s neat to see what they remember about each other.”
Grabrick and Howe are also excited about the economic impact the games bring to Gillette. The 700 athletes will bring family members with them and stay in local hotels, eat out and maybe shop around while they’re in town for the weekend.
It’s a win-win for the athletes and the community but it’s also important for locals to pitch in and help it run smoothly, especially since it’s the first state summer games back in four years.
“It does feel like there’s a little bit of pressure to make it amazing since it’s the first time back,” Howe said. “But I think it’s going to be great and I’m excited for them to be back and competing.”
The two are open to any and all volunteers who’d like to join in the fun. Duties can range from timing track events to setting up or tearing down before the ceremony and banquet. Grabrick said he’s searching for venue directors for basketball and track and field events in particular.
“If someone’s been a basketball coach or a track and field coach, the games are a lot more relaxed than it is in a high school setting,” he said. “Even if someone’s retired, they’re welcome.”
Howe said volunteers also referee the games and help competitors reach different stations or starting lines to compete. Grabrick is waiting to hear back on whether or not law enforcement is able to help award medals to winners as well.
Athletic inspiration
Besides the set-up for the busy weekend, the two encourage everyone to come out and watch the games whenever they’re available.
“It’s open to the public and we would love to have as many come watch as we can,” Grabrick said.
Howe added that the athletes’ attitudes and perseverance are something she believes everyone should take in at least once.
“I feel like everyone should go to a competition,” she said, “but especially those that compete in life, whether they play basketball or football, just to watch them (A) persevere and find success in their competition but (B) to see the way they cheer each other on. They’re still excited when the other team does well even though they compete against them.”
That’s not to say they aren’t as competitive as their peers without special needs because they are, she said. But it’s a way for them to show they support their competition even as they try to win in their own Olympic event.
In total, the school district has about 40 Special Olympics athletes and five unified partners who compete alongside an able-bodied athlete. The Masters division, for athletes who are out of school, has about 70 locals.
Grabrick said the athletes who compete in the summer games will attend the region games April 27-28 in Sheridan before they come back to Gillette in May to represent their own hometown. Anyone wanting to volunteer for any portion of the summer games can call Phil at 299-6400 or Jami at 680-7933.
